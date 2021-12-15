‘Doogie Kameāloha, M.D.’ Duo Alison Bennett & Melvin Mar Set Workplace Comedy ‘XYZ’ At ABC

ABC is developing a youth-skewing workplace comedy from Doogie Kameāloha, M.D. duo Alison Bennett and Melvin Mar.

The network has put XYZ in the works from 20th Television, where Bennett is under an overall deal.

The project is a half-hour, single camera comedy about a Gen Z, a millennial, and a Gen X woman who work together in the marketing department of a huge corporation, and wind up deeply influencing each other’s work and personal lives.

Bennett recently worked as a co-exec producer on the Disney+ reboot of Doogie Howser, which Mar was an exec producer on, and was also a co-exec producer on ABC’s Single Parents as well as a supervising producer on FX’s You’re the Worst.

Mar has also exec produced series including Fresh Off The Boat and Bless This Mess and is working on American Born Chinese, action-comedy series based on the 2006 graphic novel by Gene Luen Yang that recently scored a series order at Disney+.

He and his producing partner Jake Kasdan are also under an overall deal with 20th Television.

Bennett is represented by UTA and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.