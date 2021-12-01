UK’s Alibi Acquires ‘Pretty Hard Cases’; Screen Manchester Launches Skills Database; BBC Studios Ties With Singtel – Global Briefs

UK’s Alibi Acquires ‘Pretty Hard Cases’

UKTV channel Alibi has secured UK rights to Canadian drama Pretty Hard Cases starring Orange Is The New Black’s Adrienne C. Moore. The 10-parter follows two vastly different female detectives who are at the top of their respective games. It is produced by Cameron Pictures in association with CBC and Universal Studios, with Charlie Charalambous acquiring for UKTV. Alibi hosts an array of international and UK drama including Miss Scarlet and the Duke, Traces and We Hunt Together.

Screen Manchester Launches Database

UK screen organisation Screen Manchester is building a crew and facilities database to allow local productions to gain easy access to the talent pool. Former BBC and ITV Studios producer Elli Metcalfe is leading the initiative, charged with building an essential resource that will give producers in the North West of England access to the best crew and facilities. UK broadcasters have placed more stress on out-of-London production in recent years, with Channel 4 opening a Leeds headquarters and major production outfits like Gogglebox producer Studio Lambert launching hubs in Manchester. “Whatever the size or genre of production Screen Manchester will help source the right people to enable each shoot to run smoothly and successfully,” said Metcalfe.

BBC Studios Ties With Singtel

BBC Studios has struck a deal with Singtel that will see linear channels BBC Earth, BBC Lifestyle, CBeebies and BBC World News, along with BBC First and SVOD BBC Player, launch on the Singaporean network. The group of channels became available today on Singtel TV, Singtel TV GO and video streaming platform CAST. “Our partnership with Singtel will not only showcase the depth and breadth of our distinctively British and premium programmes but also allow us to broaden our reach to more audiences in Singapore,” said Phil Hardman, SVP & General Manager at BBC Studios Asia. The news came as BBC Studios also secured its first content package deal with Nigerian streaming service ARISEPlay.