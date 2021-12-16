Alexa Mansour To Recur In Paramount+’s ‘Players’; ‘Legacies’ Adds Zane Phillips As Recurring

EXCLUSIVE: The Walking Dead: World Beyond’s Alexa Mansour has joined Paramount+’s esports series Players.

The docu-style series comes from Peabody-Award winning American Vandal co-creators Tony Yacenda and Dan Perrault, Funny or Die, Riot Games and CBS Studios.

Co-created and executive produced by Yacenda and Perrault, who also directs, Players follows a fictional pro League of Legends esports team, as they pursue their first championship after years of close calls and heartache. To win it all, they will need their prodigy, a 17-year-old rookie, and their 27-year-old veteran to put their egos aside and work together.

Players is produced by CBS Studios in association with Funny Or Die. Funny Or Die’s Joe Farrell and Mike Farah also serve as executive producers alongside Tim McAuliffe, Riot Games, 3Arts’ Ari Lubet and Brillstein Entertainment Partners’ Todd Sellers.

Mansour will recur as Emma, a popular streamer who has a true love and appreciation for the game as well as its players.

She recently appeared as Hope Bennett on AMC’s The Walking Dead: World Beyond. She received a 2021 All Women In Media Gracie Award for Breakthrough Actress- Drama for her work on the series. Her additional credits include Apple’s Home Before Dark, Unfriended: Dark Web, Madam Secretary, Bull, Seal Team, The Resident and How To Get Away With Murder and Law & Order: SVU.

Her reps are UTA, Zero Gravity Management and Karl Austen of Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein.

***

EXCLUSIVE: Legacies expands its Season Four cast with the addition of Zane Phillips, who is set to recur on the CW drama.

A spinoff of The Originals, Legacies features characters from both series and its predecessor, The Vampire Diaries. The series stars Danielle Rose Russell as 17-year-old Hope Mikaelson, descended from some of the most powerful vampire, werewolf and witch bloodlines. Set in The Salvatore Boarding School for the Young & Gifted, Legacies tells the ongoing story of a new generation of supernatural students as they learn what it means to be special in a society that wouldn’t understand their gifts. In season three, Hope (Russell) has risked everything to pull her friends back from the brink of a monstrous prophecy that threatened to doom them all. But when a heartbreaking loss shatters her whole world, Hope will be forced to fight fate itself.

Phillips will play Ben, a character trapped between his family and his friends, his present and his past, who must choose one over the other.

He will appear opposite Legacies cast members Jenny Boyd, Kaylee Bryant, Quincy Fouse, Aria Shahghasemi, Peyton Alex Smith, Chris Lee, Leo Howard, Ben Levin, with Matthew Davis.

Legacies is from Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios in association with My So-Called Company, with executive producers Julie Plec (The Vampire Diaries), Brett Matthews (The Vampire Diaries), Leslie Morgenstein (The Vampire Diaries, Pretty Little Liars) and Gina Girolamo (The Originals).

Phillips is a New York City-based actor and a graduate of Elon University’s Musical Theatre program. He will appear in the upcoming feature Fire Island, starring Bowen Yang and Joel Kim Booster. Phillips’ television credits include Madam Secretary and will be appearing next in Netflix’s Partner Track. He is repped by BRS/Gage and AFA Prime Talent.