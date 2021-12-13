Alex Kurtzman’s Secret Hideout Elevates Aaron Baiers To President Of Television

Aaron Baiers has been named President of Television for Alex Kurtzman’s CBS Studios-based production company, Secret Hideout. Baiers, who was most recently SVP of Television, will succeed Heather Kadin, who is leaving the company to pursue other opportunities. Baiers is getting the promotion after a 10-year tenure as VP and SVP working under Kurtzman and Kadin at Secret Hideout and predecessor K/O Paper Products.

In his new role, Baiers will be responsible for overseeing, developing and producing premium content for linear, premium cable and streaming platforms under the new six-year mega overall deal overall development and production deal Secret Hideout signed with CBS Studios in August.

“In the ten years we’ve worked together, day in and day out, Aaron has proven himself to be a problem solver and diplomat who has the rare gift of excellent taste across many genres,” Kurtzman said. “He fights for the needs of our creative teams while maintaining strong relationships at the executive level, and he’s played a key role in managing multiple, simultaneous productions both before and during the pandemic with unwavering steadiness and empathy. It’s been a pleasure watching him grow into the leader he was always meant to be, and I’m excited to dig deep with him as we expand our slate and company into the future.”

Related Story Heather Kadin Exits Secret Hideout After 12-Year Collaboration With Alex Kurtzman

At Secret Hideout, Baiers has played a key role in the development, production and expansion of all the series in the “Star Trek” universe. He brought the animated Star Trek: Lower Decks into the company, along with its creator, Mike McMahan, and serves as executive producer on the series, which already has been renewed for a third season. He also serves as executive producer on the live-action Star Trek: Discovery and Star Trek: Picard, the recently launched Star Trek: Prodigy and the upcoming Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.

Baiers also has been involved in the company’s slate beyond Star Trek, including the upcoming Showtime series, The Man Who Fell To Earth, starring Chiwetel Ejiofor and Naomie Harris, as well as Clarice, Salvation and Instinct, all for CBS.

Prior to segueing Secret Hideout, Baiers worked alongside Kurtzman and Heather Kadin as VP of television of Kurtzman and Bob Orci’s former production company, K/O Paper Products. There, he played a key role in the development and production of projects such as CBS’ Scorpion and Limitless and Fox’s Sleepy Hollow. Baiers joined K/O 20th Century Fox Television’s drama department.

“I couldn’t be more excited to start this next chapter with Alex, and I’m beyond grateful for his enduring support and leadership over the years,” Baiers said. “I’ve been so fortunate to have worked closely with Heather during her tenure as president of the company, and I’ll be forever grateful for everything she’s taught me.”