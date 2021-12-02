‘Rust’ Assistant Director Says Alec Baldwin Didn’t Pull Trigger Of Gun That Fired Fatal Shot, Attorney Tells ‘Good Morning America’

The attorney for Rust assistant director David Halls said that his client insisted that Alec Baldwin did not pull the trigger on the gun that discharged on the set of the movie, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring the movie’s director.

That apparently is in line with Baldwin’s contention that he did not pull the trigger of the gun. ABC News on Wednesday released a teaser of George Stephanopoulos’ interview of the actor, in which he said that he “didn’t pull the trigger.” The full interview will air as part of a one-hour special on Thursday evening.

On Good Morning America, Halls’ attorney Lisa Torraco said, “Dave has told me since the very first day I met him that Alec did not pull that trigger. His finger was never in the trigger guard.”

What’s unclear is how the gun discharged and why it included a live round. Baldwin told Stephanopoulos that he had no idea of how the ammunition got on the set.

“Someone put a live bullet in a gun, a bullet that wasn’t even supposed to be on the property,” Baldwin said in the clip.

The Santa Fe County Sheriff is continuing an investigation into the incident, which occurred during a dress rehearsal on the New Mexico set on Oct. 21.

In addition to the special on Thursday evening, to air at 8 PM ET, 20/20 will feature a two-hour look into what happened on the set.

Torraco would not say whether it was Halls who handed the gun to Baldwin, but said that her client called it a “freak, awful accident.” She said that she would be “shocked” if criminal charges are filed against him.