Alec Baldwin Deletes His Twitter Account Days After Shock ABC Interview

Alec Baldwin has deleted his main account just days after his first sit-down interview about the Rust tragedy with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos.

Overnight, the A-lister’s verified @AlecBaldwin account has been taken off Twitter and is listed as “this account doesn’t exist.”

His other @AlecBaldwin___ account remains active although hasn’t been used for more than a year, as does his and wife Hilaria Baldwin’s Instagram.

Baldwin had been Tweeting from @AlecBaldwin more of late and the account was used to post his first statement on the tragedy on October 21. Baldwin fired the shot that fatally wounded Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who died later in hospital.

Baldwin has deleted @AlecBaldwin multiple times, including during the controversy over wife Hilaria Baldwin’s Spanish heritage. His reps did not immediately respond to Deadline’s request for comment.

The move comes just three days after Baldwin’s much-trailed first sit-down interview about the tragedy with Good Morning America’s Stephanopoulos.

During the emotional interview, Baldwin made the shock claim that he “did not pull the trigger” of the gun that killed Hutchins and said he “had no idea” how a live bullet made its way onto the set.

He gave Stephanopoulos a detailed rundown of the timeline of events and said it’s “highly unlikely” he’ll be criminally charged over what took place.