Alden Ehrenreich And Phoebe Dynevor To Star In ‘Fair Play’

EXCLUSIVE: Solo star Alden Ehrenreich and Bridgerton breakout Phoebe Dynevor are set to star in the film Fair Play. The drama will be written and directed by Chloe Domont, with Star Thrower and T-Street producing. T-Street will also be financing, and production is slated to start in January in Serbia. Domont will also exec produce.

The story is set after a woman’s promotion at a cut-throat hedge fund sends her relationship with her male partner on a downward spiral that threatens to unravel far more than just their recent engagement.

Ehrenreich is best known for his scene-stealing role in the Coen Brothers’ Hail Caesar!, a part that would lead to him landing the role of Han Solo in Solo: A Star Wars Story. He was most recently seen in Peacock’s Brave New World and recently wrapped production on Cocaine Bear directed by Elizabeth Banks.

Dynevor received global recognition for her leading role in Shondaland and Netflix’s record-breaking Bridgerton. The show earned the cast including Dynevor a SAG Award nomination for best ensemble and is currently in production on its second season. She most recently completed filming Sky Cinema’s Original The Colour Room, opposite Mathew Goode.

