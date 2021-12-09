Alamo Drafthouse Opens Its First Washington, D.C. Theater; Movie Presidents In Lobby, Spy-Themed Bar

The Alamo Drafthouse movie chain is opening its first theater in Washington, D.C. Friday. The Alamo Drafthouse D.C. Bryant Street will be the newest outpost of the cinema-eatery, which also debuted its first Manhattan location this fall.

The nine-screen, 873-seat theater at 630 Rhode Island Ave NE spanning 45,000+ square feet is the Austin-based company’s first location in D.C. proper, joining the Alamo Drafthouse One Loudoun and Alamo Drafthouse Woodbridge in Northern Virginia as the third in the greater Washington, D.C. area.

Bryant Street features the company’s next-generation Premium Large Format standard, The Big Show (66’ wide x 28’ tall screen) in an all-recliner, 217 seat auditorium with 4K a laser projection system and Dolby Atmos audio.

Alamo, which went through a rough pandemic, emerged from bankruptcy earlier this year through a buyout with investors including founder Tim League. It’s helped do its share to lure moviegoers, especially younger audiences and harder to attract arthouse enthusiasts, back to theaters with in-house bars, quirky pre-shows and curated content that’s mixed with first run and specialty films.

Guests will get 25% off select food and non-alcoholic beverages as staff gets up to speed during a soft opening through Dec. 15.

“After more than five years of looking for the right location and another five years of development, we are happy to finally share the Alamo Drafthouse experience with the residents of Washington, D.C.,” said Anthony Coco and Joseph Edwards, co-owners of the new cinema.

The location is D.C.-themed with a Hall of Presidents in the lobby celebrating favorite movie POTUSes from Kevin Kline’s President Kovic (Dave), Morgan Freeman’s President Trumbull (Deep Impact) and Harrison Ford’s President Marshall (Air Force One). The lobby centerpiece is a life-size statue of Bill Pullman’s President Thomas J. Whitmore from Independence Day.

The Highbinder, the theater’s bar, is designed with the look and feel of a political spy thriller including a special drink menu of spy-themed cocktails.