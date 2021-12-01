Agatha Christie Limited Series Based On ‘The Christie Affair’ Novel In Works At Miramax TV

EXCLUSIVE: Miramax TV has optioned the rights to Nina de Gramont’s upcoming novel The Christie Affair, a reimagining of Agatha Christie’s 11-day disappearance, to develop and produce as a limited series. British writer Juliette Towhidi (Calendar Girls) is set to pen the adaptation.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

In 1926, when her husband’s affair became public, Agatha Christie vanished for eleven days. This reimagining is told through the eyes of her husband’s mistress, Nan O’Dea (a fictionalized version of his real-life paramour, Nancy Neele). Agatha and Nan transform from competitors to unlikely allies while the world around them remains cloaked in the dark, unable to grasp the complexities of each woman’s relationship to her past and her female identity. Set mostly in the beautiful and historic British spa town of Harrogate, The Christie Affair is part sweeping love story– but not the one you expect — part exploration of the bonds of womanhood and part murder mystery to rival one of Christie’s own, now very famous stories.

Miramax will produce with the The Gotham Group’s Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Rich Green, and DJ Goldberg.

“Nina de Gramont has written an astonishingly smart, layered and immersive novel, delivering a fascinating glimpse into history, with the astounding and peculiar disappearance of Agatha Christie,” said Marc Helwig, Head of Worldwide Television, Miramax TV. “This story is reminiscent of one of Christie’s enigmatic works, and we are thrilled to be collaborating with Juliette Towhidi and our partners at The Gotham Group in bringing this truly captivating murder mystery to the screen.”

The Christie Affair is part of Miramax TV’s push in creating premium content for the international marketplace and the latest British series in the works as the company has been ramping up its London-based operations. It has The English Patient, a TV series adaptation of Michael Ondaatje’s novel, in the works at the BBC and also recently teamed up with Dominic Treadwell-Collins on an adaptation of Jim Cartwright’s play The Rise and Fall of Little Voice, which inspired the 1998 Miramax film Little Voice.

St. Martin’s Press, which picked up The Christie Affair preemptively for seven figures, will publish it Feb. 1, 2022. De Gramont is represented by Peter Steinberg of Fletcher & Company.

Towhidi’s writing credits also include the BBC/PBS Masterpiece production of Death Comes to Pemberley, as well as the films Testament of Youth, and Love Rosie.