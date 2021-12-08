ABC’s ‘Live In Front Of A Studio Audience’ Scores Tuesday’s Highest Demo; ‘Our Kind Of People’ Sinks To New Lows

Diff’rent Strokes and The Facts of Life came back in a big way on ABC as the network’s latest iteration of Live in Front of a Studio Audience topped Tuesday ratings.

The ABC event earned a 0.9 rating in the 18-49 demo and 4.62 million viewers, per fast affiliates. Live in Front of a Studio Audience best a big night for NBC, outperforming both the latest iteration of The Voice (0.7, 6.67M) and the 2021 People’s Choice Awards (0.5, 3.23M). Read Deadline’s recap here.

The People’s Choice Awards was hosted by Kenan Thompson and honored Halle Berry, Kim Kardashian, Christina Aguilera and Dwayne Johnson. Among the Hollywood titles receiving honors were Black Widow and Squid Game.

Taking home the most viewers of the evening was the latest installment of CBS’ FBI (0.6, 6.83M), which just slightly bested The Voice. The rest of the FBI spinoffs, International (0.5, 5.63M) and Most Wanted (0.5, 5.33M) went on to win top viewership for their respective hours.

ABC followed the excitement of Live in Front of a Studio Audience with the series premiere of Abbott Elementary (0.6, 2.79M) starring Quinta Brunson. The workplace comedy that centers on a group of highly dedicated educators topped the demo rating in the 9 p.m. hour. The full list of winners at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards can be found here.

Fox peaked with The Resident (0.4,2.93M), followed by Our Kind of People (0.2, 1.12M). Both programs were down from the previous week. Our Kind of People fell to lows in both viewers and demo rating. For the CW, The Flash (0.2, 0.74M) was steady, as was Riverdale (0.1, 0.28M).