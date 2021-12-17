‘Station 19’: Andy And Sullivan Finally Defrost In Winter Finale – But Are They Really Over?

SPOILER ALERT: This story contains plot details of ABC’s Station 19 winter finale.

After a tumultuous start to Season 5 of ABC’s Station 19, things begin to settle a little bit for most of the characters following Dean Miller’s (Okieriete Onaodowan) tragic and untimely death — even if only for the moment.

Andy (Jaina Lee Ortiz) and Sullivan (Boris Kodjoe) finally are speaking to each other, and the conversations either will push them closer to signing their divorce papers — currently sitting in Andy’s freezer — and/or for a channel of communication to open that can bring some healing for the pair no matter the end.

Andy’s been doing the inner work to figure out why she’s made so many bad decisions in her life, and it’s her honesty about that that encourages Sullivan to dig deep into his past and how it affects his present. Luckily the admission that Andy hooked up with Captain Beckett (Josh Randall) didn’t completely fracture their relationship, but Beckett really needs to chill out.

All roads are leading Andy to defrost those papers and end her marriage, but until that John Hancock is dry, it’s anybody’s guess what the future will bring. Plus the holidays have a way of making people feel a sort of way. This is purely speculative, btw.

Carlos Miranda, right ABC/Christopher Willard

Vic (Barrett Doss) is not coping well with the loss of Dean, her best friend who took the secret that he was in love with her to the grave. When his confidantes revealed that truth to her, however, it left her utterly confused.

In tonight’s episode titled “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” Vic finally is off desk duty, but all does not go well when she’s back in the field. While still very much dealing with her grief, she makes a terrible decision during a call that puts the lives of multiple people — including an infant — at risk.

There’s also that kiss she shared with Jack (Grey Damon) that’s causing all sorts of drama, which really comes to a head after he benches Vic for her behavior during the call. Well, it’s causing drama on the surface, but it’s the grief at the root of it all.

She finally tells her boyfriend of one year, Theo Ruiz (Carlos Miranda), about the kiss, but he’s more upset at the prospect Vic was in love with Dean more so than the spit swapping she had with Jack over whiskey, hammers and bathroom tiles. Vic and Theo aren’t in a good place, but he’s giving her all the space she needs.

Jason George ABC/Liliane Lathan

Ben (Jason George) also is reeling from Dean’s loss and finally breaks down. He and his wife Miranda (Chandra Wilson) have been fighting Dean’s parents for custody of his daughter, Pruitt. While things continue to be messy, there’s hope on that front by episode’s end.

On a happier note, things couldn’t be better for two Station 19 couples: Maya (Danielle Savre) and Carina (Stefania Spampinato), who have finally revealed their plans to have a baby, and Travis (Jay Hayden) and Emmett (Lachlan Buchanan), whose biggest issues are Emmett’s new hobby of painting Travis.

The biggest gift of all will be a new female chief, though who will be taking on the role permanently was left as the winter finale cliffhanger.

Station 19 will return with all-new episodes in 2022.