ABC Sets Premiere Dates For ‘American Idol’ Season 5 & Mayim Bialik-Hosted ‘Jeopardy!’ College Tourney

ABC has made winter plans for more singing and answer-questioning.

The network said today that Season 5 of American Idol will premiere on Sunday, February 27, and the Mayim Bialik-hosted Jeopardy! National College Championship will air over five nonconsecutive nights from February 8-22.

Judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie and producer-host Ryan Seacrest are back for another competition to find the next U.S. singing star. It will mark the fifth season on the network and the milestone 20th since American Idol premiered on Fox in 2001.

Deadline Now: A Look Back At Alex Trebek’s Singular Career

ABC

Bialik, who was among the guest hosts to fill in for longtime Jeopardy! quizmaster Alex Trebek after his death in 2020, stepped in as temporary of the syndie program in August, following Mike Richards’ abrupt exit. She’ll be at the dais for the Jeopardy! National College Championship. The faceoff among students from 36 U.S. colleges and universities battle from Monday-Thursday, February 8-11 and February 15-18, with the ninth night set for Tuesday, February 22.

Sony Pictures Television produces Jeopardy! and its college tourney, and American Idol is from Fremantle and Industrial Media’s 19 Entertainment. The singing show is executive produced by showrunner Megan Wolflick, Jennifer Mullin, Trish Kinane, Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman.

ABC’s ‘A Very Boy Band Holiday’ Has *NSYNC, New Edition, NKOTB, Boyz II Men And More To Celebrate The Season