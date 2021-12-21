ABC News Unveils Plans For Coverage Of First Anniversary Of January 6 Capitol Siege

Networks are starting to roll out their plans to mark the one year anniversary of the January 6 attack on the Capitol.

ABC News plans daylong coverage on that date, led by World News Tonight anchor David Muir and under the banner, Attack On The Capitol: One Year Later. Muir has interviewed Capitol Police officers Harry Dunn and Aquilino Gonell, and Metropolitan Police Department officer Daniel Hodges, in their first joint sit down interview, with plans to air it on World News News Tonight on Jan. 5 and also on Nightline.

On This Week with George Stephanopoulos on Jan. 2, Stephanopoulos will interview Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), the vice chair of the House’s January 6th Committee, and co-anchor Jonathan Karl will look at the aftermath of the riot. Co-anchor Martha Raddatz will look at the rise of military extremism since Jan. 6, and she reconnected with a participant she met as she was covering the siege.

On Jan. 6, there will be coverage on Good Morning America, GMA3: What You Need to Know and Nightline, the latter of which will feature Juju Chang anchoring from Washington. Bob Woodward and Robert Costa, authors of Peril, will guest on The View. On ABC News Live, ABC News Live Prime anchor Linsey Davis will revisit how January 6th impacted families, along with correspondent Mireya Villarreal.

The ABC News Investigative Unit also will present Homegrown: Standoff to Rebellion, looking at the events leading up to the date and featuring an interview with Ammon Bundy, a former Oath Keeper. The documentary will start streaming on Jan. 5 on Hulu and the next day on ABC News Live.