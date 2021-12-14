ABC Tops Monday Demo With L.A. Rams Victory While ‘The Voice’ Wins Viewers; ‘All American’ Reaches Season Highs

ABC’s basking in the primetime spotlight of live football as its coverage of the Los Angeles Rams-Arizona Cardinals game topped Monday’s demo.

The Rams’ 30-23 victory earned a 1.5 demo rating in the 18-49 demo and 6.69 million viewers, per fast affiliates. However, numbers are set to rise as they usually do with major live events, like sports. ABC’s coverage was significantly behind NBC’s coverage of NFL Football on the previous night (4.0, 15.06M).

Coming in second for demo-rating after was the latest episode of The Voice on NBC (0.7, 7.06M), which was the evening’s most-watched program. Going up against both Monday Night Football and The Voice was Fox’s Gordon Ramsey’s Road Trip (0.3, 1.12M) and the CW’s All American (0.2, 0.70M).

Monday’s numbers marked season highs for the CW drama in both demo rating and viewership. Last night’s episode was the most-watched since the previous season ender. 4400 (0.1, 0.39M) followed in the 9 p.m. hour.

NBC followed The Voice up with a double-episode preview of Justin Spitzer’s American Auto, starring Ana Gasteyer, Jon Barinholtz, Harriet Dyer, Humphrey Ker, Michael B. Washington, Tye White and X Mayo. The new comedy averaged a 0.3 demo rating and 2.41 in viewers.

CBS was all repeats on Monday.