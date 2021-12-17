‘Belfast’ & ‘The Power Of The Dog’ Lead Australia’s AACTA International Awards Nominations – Full List

The Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts (AACTA) today announced the nominees for its 11th AACTA International Awards with Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast and Jane Campion’s The Power Of The Dog leading the pack, at seven and six mentions, respectively. Each is up for Best Film, along with Dune, Being The Ricardos, Nitram and Licorice Pizza. (Scroll down for the full list.) The 2021 AACTA International Awards will be presented virtually at 7am January 27 Australia time, which is 12pm PT January 26.

Celebrating the most outstanding film and television productions made this year, the awards are determined by many of Australia’s leading filmmakers and content creators.

This is the second year AACTA has extended the awards to include global TV across four categories. Succession and The White Lotus share the most series nominations with three a piece. Succession was recognized for Best Drama Series and for its Australian lead Sarah Snook, as well as Jeremy Strong; The White Lotus is up for Best Comedy Series and Australian lead Murray Bartlett, and Jennifer Coolidge.

Other Australians recognized include Nicole Kidman with two nominations, for Best Actress in Film for her portrayal of Lucille Ball in Being The Ricardos, and Best Actress in a Series for her work in Nine Perfect Strangers. Kodi Smit-McPhee received a nomination for his performance in The Power of the Dog, as did Cate Blanchett for her work on Don’t Look Up. Shaun Grant and Justin Kurzel received mentions for their work on Nitram — which recently dominated AACTA’s Australian awards.

AACTA CEO Damian Trewhella said, “It’s hugely encouraging to see so many Australians nominated, and feature on the international stage. We wish them the very best of luck along with all the nominees, and look forward to seeing the results early in the new year.”

Here’s the full list of nominees:

FILM

BEST FILM

BEING THE RICARDOS

BELFAST

DUNE

LICORICE PIZZA

NITRAM

THE POWER OF THE DOG

BEST LEAD ACTOR

Benedict Cumberbatch – THE POWER OF THE DOG

Caleb Landry Jones – NITRAM

Andrew Garfield – TICK, TICK … BOOM!

Will Smith – KING RICHARD

Denzel Washington – THE TRAGEDY OF MACBETH

BEST LEAD ACTRESS

Penélope Cruz – PARALLEL MOTHERS

Lady Gaga – HOUSE OF GUCCI

Jennifer Hudson – RESPECT

Nicole Kidman – BEING THE RICARDOS

Kristen Stewart – SPENCER

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Caitríona Balfe – BELFAST

Cate Blanchett – DON’T LOOK UP

Judi Dench – BELFAST

Kirsten Dunst – THE POWER OF THE DOG

Sally Hawkins – SPENCER

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Bradley Cooper – LICORICE PIZZA

Jamie Dornan – BELFAST

Ciarán Hinds – BELFAST

Al Pacino – HOUSE OF GUCCI

Kodi Smit-McPhee – THE POWER OF THE DOG

BEST DIRECTION

BELFAST – Kenneth Branagh

DUNE – Denis Villeneuve

LICORICE PIZZA – Paul Thomas Anderson

NITRAM – Justin Kurzel

THE POWER OF THE DOG – Jane Campion

BEST SCREENPLAY

BEING THE RICARDOS – Aaron Sorkin

BELFAST – Kenneth Branagh

LICORICE PIZZA – Paul Thomas Anderson

NITRAM – Shaun Grant

THE POWER OF THE DOG – Jane Campion

TELEVISION

BEST DRAMA

MAID

MARE OF EASTTOWN

NINE PERFECT STRANGERS

SQUID GAME

SUCCESSION

THE HANDMAID’S TALE

BEST COMEDY

HACKS

SEX EDUCATION

TED LASSO

THE GREAT

THE KOMINSKY METHOD

THE WHITE LOTUS

BEST ACTOR IN A SERIES

Murray Bartlett – THE WHITE LOTUS

Lee Jung-jae – SQUID GAME

Ewan McGregor – HALSTON

Jeremy Strong – SUCCESSION

Jason Sudeikis – TED LASSO

BEST ACTRESS IN A SERIES

Jennifer Coolidge – THE WHITE LOTUS

Nicole Kidman – NINE PERFECT STRANGERS

Jean Smart – HACKS

Sarah Snook – SUCCESSION

Kate Winslet – MARE OF EASTTOWN