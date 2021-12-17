‘Belfast’ & ‘The Power Of The Dog’ Lead Australia’s AACTA International Awards Nominations – Full List

The Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts (AACTA) today announced the nominees for its 11th AACTA International Awards with Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast and Jane Campion’s The Power Of The Dog leading the pack, at seven and six mentions, respectively. Each is up for Best Film, along with Dune, Being The Ricardos, Nitram and Licorice Pizza. (Scroll down for the full list.) The 2021 AACTA International Awards will be presented virtually at 7am January 27 Australia time, which is 12pm PT January 26.
Celebrating the most outstanding film and television productions made this year, the awards are determined by many of Australia’s leading filmmakers and content creators.
This is the second year AACTA has extended the awards to include global TV across four categories. Succession and The White Lotus share the most series nominations with three a piece. Succession was recognized for Best Drama Series and for its Australian lead Sarah Snook, as well as Jeremy Strong; The White Lotus is up for Best Comedy Series and Australian lead Murray Bartlett, and Jennifer Coolidge.
Other Australians recognized include Nicole Kidman with two nominations, for Best Actress in Film for her portrayal of Lucille Ball in Being The Ricardos, and Best Actress in a Series for her work in Nine Perfect Strangers. Kodi Smit-McPhee received a nomination for his performance in The Power of the Dog, as did Cate Blanchett for her work on Don’t Look Up. Shaun Grant and Justin Kurzel received mentions for their work on Nitram — which recently dominated AACTA’s Australian awards.
AACTA CEO Damian Trewhella said, “It’s hugely encouraging to see so many Australians nominated, and feature on the international stage. We wish them the very best of luck along with all the nominees, and look forward to seeing the results early in the new year.”
Here’s the full list of nominees:
FILM
BEST FILM
BEING THE RICARDOS
BELFAST
DUNE
LICORICE PIZZA
NITRAM
THE POWER OF THE DOG
BEST LEAD ACTOR
Benedict Cumberbatch – THE POWER OF THE DOG
Caleb Landry Jones – NITRAM
Andrew Garfield – TICK, TICK … BOOM!
Will Smith – KING RICHARD
Denzel Washington – THE TRAGEDY OF MACBETH
BEST LEAD ACTRESS
Penélope Cruz – PARALLEL MOTHERS
Lady Gaga – HOUSE OF GUCCI
Jennifer Hudson – RESPECT
Nicole Kidman – BEING THE RICARDOS
Kristen Stewart – SPENCER
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Caitríona Balfe – BELFAST
Cate Blanchett – DON’T LOOK UP
Judi Dench – BELFAST
Kirsten Dunst – THE POWER OF THE DOG
Sally Hawkins – SPENCER
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Bradley Cooper – LICORICE PIZZA
Jamie Dornan – BELFAST
Ciarán Hinds – BELFAST
Al Pacino – HOUSE OF GUCCI
Kodi Smit-McPhee – THE POWER OF THE DOG
BEST DIRECTION
BELFAST – Kenneth Branagh
DUNE – Denis Villeneuve
LICORICE PIZZA – Paul Thomas Anderson
NITRAM – Justin Kurzel
THE POWER OF THE DOG – Jane Campion
BEST SCREENPLAY
BEING THE RICARDOS – Aaron Sorkin
BELFAST – Kenneth Branagh
LICORICE PIZZA – Paul Thomas Anderson
NITRAM – Shaun Grant
THE POWER OF THE DOG – Jane Campion
TELEVISION
BEST DRAMA
MAID
MARE OF EASTTOWN
NINE PERFECT STRANGERS
SQUID GAME
SUCCESSION
THE HANDMAID’S TALE
BEST COMEDY
HACKS
SEX EDUCATION
TED LASSO
THE GREAT
THE KOMINSKY METHOD
THE WHITE LOTUS
BEST ACTOR IN A SERIES
Murray Bartlett – THE WHITE LOTUS
Lee Jung-jae – SQUID GAME
Ewan McGregor – HALSTON
Jeremy Strong – SUCCESSION
Jason Sudeikis – TED LASSO
BEST ACTRESS IN A SERIES
Jennifer Coolidge – THE WHITE LOTUS
Nicole Kidman – NINE PERFECT STRANGERS
Jean Smart – HACKS
Sarah Snook – SUCCESSION
Kate Winslet – MARE OF EASTTOWN
