Pulitzer Prize-Winning ‘A Strange Loop’ Musical Sets Spring Broadway Opening

Michael R. Jackson’s Pulitzer-Prize winning musical A Strange Loop will open at Broadway’s Lyceum Theatre in spring 2022, producers announced.

Casting, dates and ticket information will be announced soon.

The acclaimed production is currently playing at the Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company in Washington DC, where it has been extended through January 9, 2022.

The musical is directed by Stephen Brackett, choreographed by Raja Feather Kelly, and produced by Barbara Whitman along with Page 73 Productions, Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company and Playwrights Horizons.

As described by the production: “Michael R. Jackson’s Pulitzer Prize-winning, blisteringly funny masterwork exposes the heart and soul of a young artist grappling with desires, identity, and instincts he both loves and loathes. Hell-bent on breaking free of his own self-perception, Usher wrestles with the thoughts in his head, brought to life on stage by a hilarious, straight-shooting ensemble. Bold and heartfelt in its truth-telling, A Strange Loop is the big, Black, and queer-ass Great American Musical for all.”

Jackson was awarded the 2020 Pulitzer Prize in Drama for A Strange Loop. The musical made its world premiere at New York’s Off Broadway Playwrights Horizons in May 2019, winning five Drama Desk Awards, two Lucille Lortel Awards, six Outer Critics Circle honors, two Obie awards, one Off-Broadway Alliance Award, and the New York Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Musical.

The show will feature set design by Arnulfo Maldonado, costumes by Montana Levi Blanco, lighting design by Jen Schreiver, sound design by Drew Levy, music direction by Rona Siddiqui and orchestrations by Charlie Rosen.

Broadway’s Lyceum Theatre became available last week with the announcement that the upcoming spring production of Macbeth starring Daniel Craig and Ruth Negga would move from the Lyceum to the larger Longacre Theatre, the latter suddenly vacant due to the early closing of Diana, The Musical.