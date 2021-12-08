‘A Slight Change Of Plans’ Podcast From Dr. Maya Shankar & Malcolm Gladwell’s Pushkin Being Adapted As Docuseries From ‘Fyre Fraud’ Firm The Cinemart

EXCLUSIVE: A Slight Change of Plans, one of the breakout podcasts of the year, is being adapted as a television documentary series from the team behind docs including Fyre Fraud and LuLaRich.

The Cinemart, which is also behind Time: The Kalief Browder Story, has acquired the rights to the audio series from host and creator Dr. Maya Shankar and Malcolm Gladwell’s Pushkin Industries.

Shankar, who served as Senior Advisor in President Barack Obama’s White House, is a cognitive scientist who studies how and why we change and the series looks at how people navigate changes of all kinds.

The series, which was named as the best show of the year by Apple, featured the likes of Tiffany Haddish, Hillary Rodham Clinton, Riz Ahmed and Kacey Musgraves as well as those such as a young man who builds cancer detection tools and who finds himself in the throes of his own stage 4 diagnosis, a Black jazz musician who convinced hundreds of KKK members to leave the Klan.

A Slight Change of Plans has had over 2.6M downloads.

The docuseries will see Shankar travel the world to connect with real-life people in the midst of impactful life changes. The genre-bending format will meld humanism and science and will also see her visit with celebrities.

Shankar will host, write and executive produce A Slight Change of Plans with Pushkin Industries, and Malcolm Gladwell and Pushkin CEO Jacob Weisberg serving as executive producers. The series will be produced by The Cinemart, with Julia Willoughby Nason, Jenner Furst and Michael Gasparro executive producing.

The project and the project is represented by Hannah Epstein and Carly Fromm at CAA.