‘A.P. Bio’ Canceled After Four Seasons By Peacock

There will be no fifth season for A.P. Bio. Peacock has canceled the series after four seasons, the final two seasons on the NBCU streaming service.

Series creator Mike O’Brien revealed the news via Twitter and Peacock confirmed the news.

“I’m sad to announce that AP Bio will not be renewed for a 5th season. But mostly I’m feeling grateful right now,” he wrote. “To all the fans who watched the show and fought for it to come back after the cancellation! And to Peacock & UTV for giving us two more seasons after that! (all 42 eps are on peacock so check them out if you haven’t). This show has been one of the best experiences of my life and that’s because of the hundreds of hilarious, hard-working, positive people that were involved. I’m going to name a few below but can’t possibly cover everyone So if you ever worked with us for even a day, THANK YOU!! And to you other shows, hire these people!”

“We were honored to be able to give fans two more seasons of this beloved, quirky comedy,” Peacock said in a statement to Deadline. “We’re grateful to creator Mike O’Brien for his out-of-the-box storytelling and for taking us on this journey with these characters at Whitlock High.”

Peacock picked up the comedy for seasons 3 and 4 after it was canceled by NBC after two seasons.

A.P. Bio starred It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia’s Glenn Howerton as disgraced Harvard philosophy scholar Jack Griffin who, after losing out on his dream job, is forced to return to Toledo, Ohio, and work as a high school Advanced Placement biology teacher. As he comes crashing in to Whitlock High School, Jack makes it absolutely clear he will not be teaching any biology. Realizing he has a room full of honor roll students at his disposal, Jack decides instead to use the kids for his own benefit.

The series also starred Patton Oswalt, Mary Sohn, Lyric Lewis, Jean Villepique and Paula Pell.

Lorne Michaels executive produced along with his Broadway Video’s Andrew Singer, and Seth Meyers and Mike Shoemaker. The series was produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, Broadway Video and Sethmaker Shoemeyers Productions.