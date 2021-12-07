‘À La Carte’: Kandi Burruss, Robinne Lee, Kelly Price & Dorien Wilson Join AllBlk Dating Dramedy

EXCLUSIVE: AllBlk’s À La Carte has added Kandi Burruss (Real Housewives of Atlanta), Robinne Lee (Being Mary Jane) Kelly Price and Dorien Wilson (The Parkers) to its supporting cast. They will join stars Pauline Dyer, Jessie Woo, Kendall Kyndall, Jenna Nolen and Courtney Burrell. The series hails from Breanna Hogan and executive producers Dijon Talton and Meagan Good.

Created by Hogan, the series follows Mahogany Rose (Dyer), an overachiever in her 20’s who’s had high moral standards her entire life…until now. After adopting a more “liberal” approach to sex and dating, she finally lands the man of her dreams, Kaleb (Burrell). There’s just one problem. He’s already spoken for. Accustomed to being number one, Mahogany must decide if she will stick to her preference of being the one and only – or step out of her comfort zone and learn to play number two.

Burruss joins the cast as Nicole, a confident and unconventional beauty whose sex-positive, free-spirited nature leaves her open to whatever life brings her way. Owner of a local sex shop, Nicole is very wise and very well-informed. During the series she builds a connection with Mahogany’s close friend Misha Taylor (Woo), encouraging her to explore experiences beyond her perceived limitations.

Lee will play Fabiola Ford, an extremely successful “Miranda Priestly from The Devil Wears Prada” type who is fierce, fabulous, and feared by all who work for her. A force to be reckoned with whose razor-sharp tongue and killer business instincts have paid off well, Fabiola has had to be twice as good and three times as smart as the gatekeepers and typical dominators of the fashion industry in order to reach the heights she has. Seeing a younger version of herself in Mahogany, Fabiola serves as a source of “tough love” for Mahogany when her dating challenges start spilling over into her work life.

Price and Wilson will star as Mahogany Rose’s parents, Lyric and Victor. Facing several difficulties in their own relationship, Lyric and Victor are always ready to offer Mahogany a shoulder to lean on and some heartfelt advice.

Additional cast members are Daniel Augustin, Nazanin Mandi, Mike Merrill, Juan Gil and Xavier Avila. The series, which is currently in production, is slated to premiere in spring 2022.

À La Carte is directed and executive produced by Dijon Talton and The Talton Company. Breanna Hogan and Meagan Good serve as executive producers on the series. Katrina Y. Nelson (ALLBLK’s Lace) and Christopher O’Conner serve as co-executive producers – the latter in association with Prodigi Arts Entertainment. Angela White serves as producer. General Manager, Brett Dismuke, and SVP of Development & Production, Nikki Love serve as executive producers for ALLBLK.