‘À La Carte’: Daniel Augustin, Nazanin Mandi, Mike Merrill & More Join Cast Of AllBlk Dating Dramedy

EXCLUSIVE: Daniel Augustin (David Makes Man), Nazanin Mandi (Twenties) and Mike Merrill (All American) have joined the cast of AllBlk’s upcoming dating dramedy À La Carte. The series, which hails from Breanna Hogan and executive producers Dijon Talton and Meagan Good, has also added Juan Gil (A Second Thought) and Xavier Avila (Pretty Dudes). The newly-added cast members join stars Pauline Dyer, Jessie Woo, Kendall Kyndall, Jenna Nolen and Courtney Burrell.

Created by Hogan, the series follows Mahogany Rose (Dyer), an overachiever in her 20’s who’s had high moral standards her entire life…until now. After adopting a more “liberal” approach to sex and dating, she finally lands the man of her dreams, Kaleb (Burrell). There’s just one problem. He’s already spoken for. Accustomed to being number one, Mahogany must decide if she will stick to her preference of being the one and only – or step out of her comfort zone and learn to play number two.

Augustin will recur as Adam, a Yale University graduate and elementary school teacher who truly is an all-around good guy. Smart, caring, and corny in a cute way, Adam is the “nice guy” that girls tend to overlook.

Mandi will play Bianca, a statuesque and incredibly stylish woman whose high-level career ambitions keep her on the move.

Merrill will take Rodney, the longtime boyfriend of Mahogany’s roommate, Shyra Clemons (Nolen). Recently promoted at his sports agency, Rodney is the small-town kind of guy who moves to the big city and stays committed to his high school sweetheart – at least until the lure of new Hollywood success and enticing temptations draw his attention elsewhere.

Gil will recur as Derek, an Instagram model and fitness trainer with a secret only fans account. A good guy at heart, Derek is handsome, charismatic, and has no problem juggling several women at a time – his girlfriend included. The true definition of a “f*** boy,” Derrick becomes Mahogany’s “side chick sensei,” there to guide her with information and provide plenty of insight on why men cheat.

Avila will play the role of Ziyad, a smart young lawyer at a large Los Angeles law firm who just happens to be gay. Not one to get caught up in the hype of Hollywood or his profession, Ziyad is practical, ambitious, and has a genuine desire to help people – all character traits that make him very appealing to Mahogany’s moral compass, Reign (Kyndall).

The series, which is currently in production, is slated to premiere in spring 2022

À La Carte is directed and executive produced by Talton and The Talton Company. Hogan and Good serve as executive producers on the series. Katrina Y. Nelson and Christopher O’Conner serve as co-executive producers – the latter in association with Prodigi Arts Entertainment. Angela White serves as producer. General Manager, Brett Dismuke, and SVP of Development & Production, Nikki Love serve as executive producers for AllBlk.