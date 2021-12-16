Composer Marcelo Zarvos Channels “Love In All Its Forms” With Score For Denzel Washington’s ‘A Journal For Jordan’ – Hear Two Exclusive Tracks

EXCLUSIVE: Deadline has the first exclusive tracks from Marcelo Zarvos’ A Journal for Jordan score, which is set for release tomorrow via Sony Music Masterworks—ahead of the Sony Pictures title’s release in theaters on December 25.

The latest film directed by two-time Academy Award winner Denzel Washington (Fences, The Great Debaters) is based on the true story of First Sergeant Charles Monroe King (Michael B. Jordan), a soldier deployed to Iraq who begins to keep a journal of love and advice for his infant son. Back at home, senior New York Times editor Dana Canedy (Chanté Adams) revisits the story of her unlikely, life-altering relationship with King and his enduring devotion to her and their child.

Marcelo Zarvos Courtesy of Chris Frawley

The romantic drama scripted by Virgil Williams marked Zarvos’ second collaboration with Washington, on the heels of his Oscar-winning August Wilson adaptation, Fences. The composer says that for this “story about love, sacrifice and family that spans 20 years,” he wound up crafting his “most emotional and challenging score” to date.

“The music ranges from intimate to soaring, devastating and even humorous at times but always through the lenses of love in all its forms. Working with Denzel Washington again, having previously done Fences together, was amazing,” Zarvos shares. “He really knows how to empower a composer while also giving very clear directions. It felt like a really safe space to try out ideas, and I really couldn’t ask more from any collaborator.”

Zarvos is a Brazilian-born composer who has scored more than 50 features to date, also collaborating with filmmakers including Nicole Holofcener, Barry Levinson, Antoine Fuqua, Stephen Chbosky, Jodie Foster, Cary Joji Fukunaga, Robert De Niro and Todd Haynes. Additional film credits include The Guilty, Penguin Bloom, Dark Waters, Human Capital, The Land of Steady Habits, Mapplethorpe, Wonder, Rock the Kasbah, American Ultra, Adult Beginners, The Humbling, Little Accidents, Won’t Back Down, Friends With Kids, The Words, The Beaver, Remember Me, Sin Nombre, Brooklyn’s Finest, The Good Shepherd and Kissing Jessica Stein.

A two-time Emmy nominee, Zarvos has also penned music for series including #Freerayshawn, Ray Donovan, The Affair, The Loudest Voice, One Mississippi, Z: The Beginning of Everything, Extant and The Big C. The classically trained pianist known for blending classical, orchestral, rock, electronic and ethnic elements in his music earned his BFA from CalArts.

A Journal for Jordan also stars Jalon Christian, Robert Wisdom, Johnny M. Wu and Tamara Tunie. Washington and Jordan produced the film based on Dana Canady’s book of the same name alongside Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal and Steve Tisch, with Molly Allen, David Bloomfield, Aaron L. Gilbert, Jason Cloth and Richard McConnell exec producing.

Listen to Zarvos’ A Journal for Jordan track “Life Was Just Beginning” above. His track “Flight to Akron” can be found below.