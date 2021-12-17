L.A. Performances Of ‘A Christmas Carol’ Starring Bradley Whitford Canceled Tonight, This Weekend Due To Covid

Performances of the Tony-award winning production of A Christmas Carol starring Bradley Whitford at L.A.’s Ahmanson Theatre have been canceled tonight, Friday and for the Saturday matinee after breakthrough Covid cases were detected among the production’s company, the Center Theatre Group announced tonight.

A statement posted online by the Center Theatre Group reads as follows:

Despite robust measures being in place, breakthrough COVID-19 cases were detected within the company of A Christmas Carol on Thursday, December 16. For the wellness and safety of our guests, cast, and crew, the December 16 performance at the Ahmanson was canceled. The Friday, December 17, 8pm performance and Saturday, December 18, 2pm performance have also been canceled. We sincerely regret any disappointment or inconvenience this may have caused. Ticket holders have been contacted with rebooking or refund options.

A version of the statement was shared on Twitter.

Performances of 'A Christmas Carol' are cancelled until the evening of 12/18 due to detection of COVID-19 within the company. Learn more at https://t.co/Zcl0OZTjMw. pic.twitter.com/DvuEhDR463 — Center Theatre Group (@CTGLA) December 17, 2021

It was unclear which members of the company were infected, but Whitford retweeted a message earlier today asking audiences not to blame actors for the cancelation of shows.

DONT BLAME ACTORS FOR THE CANCELLATION OF THEIR SHOWS! ITS NOT AN ISSUE OF IRRESPONSIBLE BEHAVIOR. IF YOUR WORKPLACE WAS AS REGULARLY TESTED AS BROADWAY SHOWS ARE, YOUR SHIT WOULD SHUT DOWN TOO. — Jason SweetTooth (@jasonsweettooth) December 16, 2021

Broadway has been hit by a number of Covid-related cancelations this week, including that of Moulin Rouge! tonight, for which the audience had already been seated. Other recent cancelations include Jagged Little Pill, Mrs. Doubtfire, MJ, Tina – The Tina Turner Musical, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Ain’t Too Proud and Freestyle Love Supreme.

The wave of cancellations — not closings — since last week is by far the largest spike of Broadway Covid cases and missed performances since the industry reopened in August following the 18-month pandemic shutdown.