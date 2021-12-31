Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2021: A Photo Gallery

It was another Year of Covid in 2021, and the sadness extended to many beloved and groundbreaking people in the show business and media worlds who died during the past 12 months.

The acting world lost such giants as Ed Asner, Cicely Tyson, Charles Grodin, Jessica Walter, Christopher Plummer, Michael K. Williams, Hal Holbrook, George Segal, Yaphet Kotto, Jane Powell and Ned Beatty.

We also pay tribute to filmmakers including Melvin Van Peebles, Jean-Marc Vallée, Bertrand Travernier, Richard Donner, Michael Apted and Roger Michell.

The executive and producing worlds lost the likes of Jamie Tarses, Chuck Fries and public television’s Pete Noyes and Bill Kobin.

Musicians who left us this past year include Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts, Don Everly, Vicente Fernandez, DMX, Chick Corea, Biz Markie, B.J. Thomas, the Monkees’ Mike Nesmith, the Supremes’ Mary Wilson, ZZ Top’s Dusty Hill and the Moody Blues’ Graeme Edge.

We also mourn such big names as Stephen Sondheim, Larry King, Anne Rice, Rush Limbaugh, Ruthie Thompson, Norm Macdonald, Joan Didion, Phil Spector, Ron Popeil, Larry Flynt and sports legends Henry Aaron, John Madden, Elgin Baylor, Tommy Lasorda, Bobby and Al Unser Jr. and Marvin Hagler.

And everyone in the show business community bows their head to the memory of Halyna Hutchins, the cinematographer who was killed on the set of Rust in October.

A toast to all of the legends and behind-the-scenes people who passed in 2021.