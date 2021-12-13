108 Media Acquires DCD Rights; ‘I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!’ Ratings; Saudi Outfits Team For MENA Film Promotion; UK Indie Hires: RDF West & Nine Lives – Global Briefs

108 Media Acquires DCD Rights

108 Media has acquired the assets of AIM-listed DCD Media Plc, the independent TV distribution and production group, in a deal worth $6.3m (£4.7m). The deal comprises September Films, RIZE USA and DCD Rights, which has a catalogue of more than 3,500 hours of programming across drama, entertainment, factual and music including the likes of Treasures With Bettany Hughes, David Bowie: A Reality Tour and Penn & Teller: Fool Us (pictured). 108 Media said DCD would continue to operate as an indie distributor and would look to expand internationally. The company said it was planning further corporate acquisitions. “The purchase of DCD Media Plc’s assets is just the start of our very exciting structural expansion of being first-tier co-production specialists and adds to our vision of building a modern multi-faceted media company operating proudly at the nexus of the creative and corporate worlds. Empowering visionary creators, championing bold new voices and creating compelling internationally-oriented content is at the forefront of our business and this only helps extend that further,” said Abhi Rastogi, CEO of 108 Media.

UK Ratings: ‘I’m A Celeb’ Ends With 6.5M

Last night’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! finale drew 6.5M viewers to ITV from 9pm-10.45pm, losing 3M from the 2020 edition, which came at a time when the nation was preparing to go into lockdown. Last night’s ITV Studios-produced show peaked with 7.1M. The 21st series started well but struggled after the live versions of four consecutive nights had to be cancelled due to Storm Arwen, as contestants were taken to a safe location. The series was also rocked early on when popular contestant Richard Madeley had to leave on health grounds. Last night’s show was preceded by ITV’s new Simon Cowell format Walk The Line, which entertained 3M and will be stripped across this week.

Saudi Companies Team For MENA Film Promotion

Saudi exhibitor Muvi Cinemas and local producer Telfaz11, which previously formed a strategic partnership to grow film production in the MENA region, have teamed up again to launch Wadi Cinema, an initiative designed to promote films from the area. It will initially launch as a pop-up experience at the Diriyah Biennale from December 16 until March 11 next year in Riyadh, where 63 artist’s works are being showcased. “The best way to experience cinema is in a theater, where audiences can break away from their everyday lives to watch a filmmaker’s vision come to life. When we partnered with Telfaz11, we wanted to find unique and innovative ways to bring the experience of independent and critically acclaimed films from renowned film festivals to audiences throughout the kingdom,” said Sultan AlHokair, Muvi CEO.

Banijay Label RDF West Promotes Scarratt-Jones to MD

Banijay label RDF West has promoted Jo Scarratt-Jones to MD. Currently Deputy Head, Scarratt-Jones has been with the Banijay company for a decade, during which time she has exec produced Channel 4’s Shipwrecked and overseen BBC formats including Eat Well For Less?. She replaces the indie’s founder Mark Hill, who is leaving after 15 years, and will report into Kitty Walshe, the newly appointed CEO of RDF and Banijay stablemate Remarkable Factual.

Nine Lives Appoints Jazz Gowans To Head Birmingham Office

Songs Of Praise production outfit Nine Lives Media has opened a Birmingham office and hired former Transparent TV CEO Jazz Gowans to lead. Gowans will take on the role of Co-Creative Director, developing programme ideas through Salford-based Nine Lives and joining its board. She was CEO of Argonon label Transparent for 14 years, during which time she oversaw a range of factual programming. Gowans said she is “fiercely passionate about increasing production opportunities in the West Midlands, as well as the UK’s other regions and nations.”