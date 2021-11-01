‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas’: Roku Sets Premiere Date For Holiday Movie, Shares First Look

Just a day after Halloween and Zoey and Mo of Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist are ringing in the holidays over at their new home – Roku.

On Monday the Roku Channel unveiled a glimpse at Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas, a holiday-themed film based on the Emmy-nominated musical series. On her first holiday without her father, Zoey (Jane Levy) attempts to create a magical Christmas for her family just like the ones Mitch used to do. The film is also set to pick up where Season 2 left off.

In the first look, Zoey and Mo (Alex Newell) hit the mall to get goodies for their loved ones. Of course, Mo bursts into an elaborate rendition of the Christmas classic “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year” that displays her true love for the holiday season.

Set to debut on the Roku Channel on Dec. 1, Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas will see Zoey’s cast members Mary Steenburgen, Skylar Astin, John Clarence Stewart, Andrew Leeds, Alice Lee, Michael Thomas Grant, Kapil Talwalkar, David St. Louis, Peter Gallagher, and Bernadette Peters reprise their roles from the NBC series. Choreographer Mandy Moore, who won an Emmy for her work on the series, will also return.

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist came to an end at NBC after two seasons with a major cliffhanger. NBC cancelled the series in June. Viewers can stream complete seasons of the dramedy starting today on the Roku Channel.

The holiday film is produced by Lionsgate Television in association with the Tannenbaum Company, Feigco Entertainment and Universal Music Group’s Polygram Entertainment and Zihuatenejo Productions. Austin Winsberg wrote and executive produced the film. Richard Shepard directed and executive produced. Kim Tannenbaum, Eric Tannenbaum, Paul Feig, David Blackman and Daniel Inkeles serve as executive producers. Dan Magnante, Jason Wang and Mandy Moore serve as co-executive producers with Michele Greco as producer.

Watch the clip above.