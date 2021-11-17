Young Dolph Killed In Shooting: ‘Dum And Dummer’ Rapper Was 36

Young Dolph, a rapper whose past three albums made the national Top 10, was killed Wednesday in a shooting at a business in Memphis. He was 36.

The owner of Makeda’s Butter Cookies told Fox affiliate WHBQ-TV that Young Dolph (real name Adolph Thornton Jr.) was in the store when an assailant drove up and fired at him. The rapper died at the scene. His Lamborghini was in the parking lot when the news crew arrived.

Memphis police, however, had not positively identified the victim as of this afternoon.

Officers are on the scene of a shooting at 2370 Airways. One male victim was located and was pronounced dead. No suspect info is available at this time.

The victim will be identified once the next of kin notification has been completed.

Please call 901-528-CASH with tips. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) November 17, 2021

Born on July 27, 1985, on Chicago’s South Side, Young Dolph was raised in South Memphis. He is best known for his gold-certified singles “Major” and “RNB,” along with “Cut It,” a double-platinum track by rapper O.T. Genesis that featured him and hit the national Top 40. Dolph also scored a pair of gold singles in 2017 with “Play with Yo Bitch” and “100 Shots,” the latter the lead track from the album Bulletproof that came out weeks after the rapper’s SUV was hit by dozens of shots fired from another vehicle in Charlotte, NC. Police recovered more than 100 shell casings at the scene, but neither he nor anyone else was hit.

Dolph was targeted by gunfire again later that year, when he was shot after a fight outside Loews Hollywood hotel, near the tourist hub of Hollywood & Highland. He was critically wounded and was “targeted because of who he is and some kind of beef that’s ongoing,” Los Angeles Police Chief Charlie Beck told reporters at the time.

Along with dozens of mixtapes, Dolph released seven solo albums, starting with 2016’s King of Memphis. In March, his Dum and Dummer 2, a second collaboration with Key Glock, debuted at No. 8 on the Billboard 200 chart. That matched the peak of the pair’s 2019 disc Dum and Dummer. Dolph’s solo set Rich Slave peaked at No. 4 last year. Bulletproof and its 2017 follow-up Thinking Out Loud reached the Top 20.

APA, which represented Young Dolph, said in a statement today:

“All of us at APA are shocked and deeply saddened by the sudden and tragic loss of our dear friend and client, Young Dolph.

The world has lost an icon, a great man and beloved artist who has been taken too soon. His dedication, drive, hard work and loyalty to all those around him always came first and he will be deeply missed.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family at this most difficult time. “