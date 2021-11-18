‘You’ Ends Run Of ‘Squid Game’ Atop Nielsen U.S. Streaming Chart

You ended Squid Game‘s month-long run atop Nielsen’s U.S. streaming chart, scoring nearly 2.7 million minutes of viewing during the week of October 18 to 24.

The tally was more than double that of Squid Game, which remains the most successful original in Netflix history but is now in its second month of global release.

After starting out as a show on the Lifetime cable network, You shifted to Netflix for its second season and quickly expanded its following. The third season of the cheeky thriller starring Penn Badgely began streaming on October 15, so it had the benefit of a full week of viewing being captured.

Nielsen measures U.S. streaming only via a TV screen, meaning mobile viewing is not counted. It reports numbers for Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu and Apple TV+ after about a month’s delay, by arrangement with streaming providers. The company’s methodology, while often the subject of debate in the industry, has drawn affirmation from Netflix Co-CEO Reed Hastings. Netflix this week formally announced it was shifting to a Nielsen-like metric of total hours of view time, after previously counting any two-minute stretch of viewing and extrapolating that as an official view.

Netflix accounted for all titles on the week’s main top 10 list.

Along with the weekly streaming stats, Nielsen released its monthly index of viewing across platforms, The Gauge. It said in October broadcast TV and streaming each had 28% share of total viewing.

In streaming, live offerings like SlingTV and Charter’s Spectrum-branded app saw double-digit growth. While streaming’s overall share was flat with September, there was movement in its ranks. Netflix gained a percentage point to claim 7% of total viewing, with a surge of popular original shows boosting minutes of viewing by 5.5% compared with the prior month. By contrast, viewing minutes on Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ each declined 2.5%.

Here is the weekly top 10:

You – 30 episodes, 2.7 billion minutes of viewing

Squid Game – 9 eps., 1.3B min.

Maid – 10 eps., 865M min.

Shameless – 134 eps., 851M min.

CoComelon – 15 eps., 748M min.

Locke & Key – 20 eps., 637M min.

In The Dark – 39 eps., 608M min.

Seinfeld – 166 eps., 595M min.

The Blacklist – 169 eps., 586M min.

NCIS – 353 eps., 540M min.