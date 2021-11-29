‘You’ Again Tops Nielsen’s Netflix-Dominated U.S. Streaming Rankings

YOU (L to R) SCOTT SPEEDMAN as MATTHEW ENGLER and ROMY ROSEMONT as DETECTIVE FALCO in episode 304 of YOU Cr. JOHN P. FLEENOR/NETFLIX © 2021

You, whose third season arrived on Netflix in mid-October, repeated as the top overall show in U.S. streaming for the week of October 25 to 31.

Nielsen said the 30 episodes in the series racked up 1.55 billion minutes of view time over the course of the week.

You premiered on the Lifetime cable network before migrating to Netflix after developing a much wider following on the streaming service. Co-created by Sera Gamble and Greg Berlanti, the thriller stars Penn Badgley and, as of the third season, Scott Speedman. In the last week of October, it outdid Locke & Key and Squid Game, which drew 1.07 billion and 1.02 billion viewing minutes, respectively.

The rankings, typically released on Thursdays, were delayed by the Thanksgiving holiday. Nielsen measures only viewing via a TV screen, excluding mobile. The numbers are reported after a month-long delay, by arrangement with streaming providers.

Netflix owned all spots on the overall top 10, with other originals including Maid, Cocomelon and In the Dark joining acquired mainstays Shameless, Seinfeld, Criminal Minds and the Blacklist.

On the week’s movie chart, Disney+ captured six of the top 10 spots, led by Hocus Pocus, which racked up 471 million minutes of viewing. Other seasonally appropriate titles on the Halloween-week list were Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas and Coco.

Here is the overall top 10:

You – 30 episodes, 1.551 billion minutes of viewing

Locke & Key – 20 eps., 1.068B min.

Squid Game – 9 eps., 1.02B min.

Cocomelon – 15 eps., 807M min.

Maid – 10 eps., 718M min.

Shameless – 134 eps., 624M min.

Seinfeld – 166 eps., 587M min.

Criminal Minds – 317 eps., 549M min.

The Blacklist – 169 eps., 539M min.

In The Dark – 39 eps., 538M min.