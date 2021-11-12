‘Yearly Departed’: Jane Fonda, Chelsea Peretti, Dulcé Sloan, More Join Amazon Comedy Special; Premiere Date Set

Amazon Prime Video has set its all-female lineup for the second installment of Yearly Departed, its comedy special that will put 2021 to rest.

Jane Fonda (Grace and Frankie), Chelsea Peretti (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Meg Stalter (Hacks), Dulcé Sloan (The Daily Show), Aparna Nancherla (The Great North) and X Mayo (The Daily Show) will join host Yvonne Orsi in the special, along with Alessia Cara who will deliver a musical send-off to everything we are leaving behind this year.

Set for premiere on December 23 exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, this year’s eulogists will bid farewell to Hot Vaxx Summer, Hermit Life, Ignoring the Climate Crisis, and Zoom, along with a few more surprises.

The inaugural Yearly Departed, which eulogized 2020, received a WGA Award nomination in the Comedy/Variety Specials category and won a Gracie Award.

Yearly Departed hails from Amazon Studios, Done+Dusted, and Scrap Paper Pictures. The special is executive produced by Rachel Brosnahan, Paige Simpson, David Jammy, Katy Mullan, Samantha Ressler, Nathalie Love, and Bess Kalb, with Kalb also serving as head writer. Emmy Award-winner Linda Mendoza (Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready) returns as the director for this year’s special.