Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Launches Production Company House Eleven10, Sets Creative Partnership With Netflix

Emmy-winning actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (The Matrix Resurrections, The Trial of the Chicago 7) today announced the launch of his production company, House Eleven10, as well as a new creative partnership with Netflix, which will have him starring in and producing films for the streamer under his new banner.

Abdul-Mateen II is paying homage, with the name of his new company, to his childhood home in Oakland, California. Through it, he looks to bring to life the stories of his youth, and to uplift talent from underrepresented communities.

“I am so proud of the vision of House Eleven10, and couldn’t be more excited about Netflix’s shared passion for the ideas we’d like to put into the world,” he says.

“I want our films and shows to be soulful in their world-building and dynamic in their character. We want to employ a creative process that makes space for magic and humanity in various narrative universes, and across all genres,” Abdul-Mateen II continues. “Lastly, House Eleven10 seeks to showcase the talent of traditionally underrepresented or overlooked communities within the industry by including diverse filmmakers, writers, and staff throughout our projects.”

“Yahya is an incredibly bright talent and we’re privileged to have been there from the start with his career from The Get Down to more recently The Trial of the Chicago 7,” adds Netflix’s Vice President of Original Film, Tendo Nagenda. “We’re excited to continue to collaborate creatively with him through House Eleven10.”

Abdul-Mateen II’s partnership with Netflix comes on the heels of his collaboration with the streamer on a number of acclaimed films and television series, including Aaron Sorkin’s Oscar-nominated The Trial of the Chicago 7, Charlie Brooker’s anthology Black Mirror, Olivia Newman’s sports drama First Match and Baz Luhrmann’s musical series, The Get Down—the latter being the project that launched his career.

The actor earned his Emmy for the roles of Cal Abar and Dr. Manhattan in HBO’s hit limited series, Watchmen, most recently starring in Universal’s Candyman sequel, from director Nia DaCosta, which was one of the highest-grossing openings of the summer. He’ll next star in Lana Wachowski’s The Matrix Resurrections, which is set for release on December 22, along with Michael Bay’s Ambulance and Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom, in which he reprises his role as supervillain Black Manta.

Abdul-Mateen II is also set to exec produce projects including the Dwayne Johnson action thriller Emergency Contact and Blitz Bazawule’s Scent of Burnt Flowers—the latter, under House Eleven10.

He is represented by WME, M88 and Ziffren Brittenham.