‘Wyrmwood: Apocalypse’: XYZ Boards Int’l Sales & U.S. Distribution To Zombie Action Sequel — AFM

EXCLUSIVE: XYZ Films is launching international sales rights (minus Australia) at the virtual AFM on zombie action thriller Wyrmwood: Apocalypse, which the company will also release in the U.S. next year via its new domestic distribution division.

The film, which recently played at the Sitges, Sydney and Brisbane film festivals, is a sequel to 2014 Australian horror film Wyrmwood: Road Of The Dead and is directed by Kiah Roache-Turner.

Pic follows a soldier in a zombie-infested Australian wasteland who has dedicated his life to tracking and capturing survivors for the Surgeon General in hopes of finding a cure. Cast includes Luke McKenzie (Wentworth), Goran D. Kleut (Alien: Covenant), Bianca Bradey and Shantae Barnes-Cowan.

Script comes from Kiah and Tristan Roache-Turner, and the film was produced by Bronte Pictures, Guerilla Films, Tristan Roache-Turner and Blake Northfield.

The rights deal was negotiated by XYZ’s Vice President, Finance & Production Maxime Cottray and James Emanuel Shapiro and by Blake Northfield and Tristan Roache-Turner on behalf of the filmmakers.

The film will be one of XYZ’s first releases for its North American distribution division. U.S. distribution EVP James Emanuel Shapiro is due to work closely with XYZ President of Int’l Sales & Distribution Tatyana Joffe to architect the worldwide release. Australian release will go out through Studiocanal next year.

Arclight was announced to be aboard for international sales rights five months ago but is no longer with the film.

“As soon as our head of international acquisitions Todd Brown sent word this film was available, I had to have it. Its non-stop from the opening frame to the explosive last frame. We are tremendously excited to work on this film and want to make sure genre audiences know that not every horror film these days is sad and depressing. This film will make zombies fun again!” said James Emanuel Shapiro, EVP of XYZ Films distribution label.

“The crew at XYZ are unquestionably our favorite people in the business. They were among the first to believe in us back when we released our debut film, they did a cracking job launching it and have remained our good friends to this day. Having them jump back onboard with Wyrmwood Apocalypse honestly felt like coming home. They are the best at what they do, always super passionate and, most importantly, they make filmmaking fun again,” said Kiah and Tristan Roache-Turner.

Original movie Road Of The Dead premiered at Fantastic Fest in 2014.