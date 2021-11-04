‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’ Renewed For Third & Final Season At Hulu

Wu-Tang: An American Saga is coming to an end at Hulu.

The streamer has renewed the drama series about the origin story of the iconic New York rap crew for a third and final season.

It comes as the series finished its second season on Hulu at the end of October, with the band scoring record deals but finding much of their recorded output destroyed by a basement flood.

The series is set in the early 1990s, at the height of the crack cocaine epidemic, with the formation of the Clan, a vision of Bobby Diggs aka The RZA, who strives to unite a dozen young, black men that are torn between music and crime but eventually rise to become the unlikeliest of American success stories.

The second season saw the Clan disillusioned with life in the projects, and Bobby knows that success in the music industry could be their ticket to better lives. But getting the Clan members to drop everything for music isn’t easy. The resentment between Dennis, Sha, Power and Divine still runs deep, while the other Clan members struggle dealing with intercity life. This time around, Bobby is dedicated to authenticity and though he knows he can lead his crew through the challenges of the music business, the Clan’s fractures may prove too much to overcome.

Wu-Tang: An American Saga stars Ashton Sanders, Shameik Moore, Siddiq Saunderson, Julian Elijah Martinez, Marcus Callender, Zolee Griggs, T.J. Atoms, Dave East, Johnell Young, Uyoata Udi and Damani Sease.

The series, which helped drive African-American audiences to the streaming service, was created and written by Alex Tse and The RZA and executive produced by Alex Tse, The RZA, Method Man, Brian Grazer and produced by Imagine Television Studios.