Workplace Comedy ‘Fulfilled’ From Morgan Lehmann & The Tannenbaum Co. In Works At CBS

EXCLUSIVE: CBS has taken in for development Fulfilled, a multi-camera workplace comedy, from writer Morgan Lehmann (Bless This Mess), Eric and Kim Tannenbaum’s The Tannenbaum Company (Two and a Half Men), and Lionsgate TV, where The Tannenbaum Co. is under a deal.

Written by Lehmann, Fulfilled is an ensemble comedy that is an honest exploration of the underpaid workers at the Rockford, IL fulfillment center and the absurd micromanagement they face to pack and ship the salad tongs you ordered drunk at 2 AM.

Lehmann executive produces with Erik and Kim Tannenbaum and Jason Wang for The Tannenbaum Co. Rob Rosell (New Girl, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia) executive produces and will serve as supervisor. Lionsgate Television in association with The Tannenbaum Co. is the studio.

Lehmann began her career as a production assistant at 2 Broke Girls shortly after moving to Los Angeles from her home in small-town Minnesota. An alum of Harvard University and UCB’s improv program, she writes both features and television, and says she performs stand-up “anywhere that has cheap beer”. In addition to her work on The Cool Kids and Bless This Mess, Lehmann frequently develops for TV. Lehmann is repped by CAA, manager Harry Lengsfield at LBI, and attorney Miles Metcoff at Morris Yorn Barnes Levine Krintzman Rubenstein Kohner & Gellman.

The Tannenbaum Company currently executive produces shows including ABC’s Home Economics with Topher Grace, which just premiered its 2nd season, Apple’s new series Acapulco, NBC’s Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist and its upcoming Roku holiday movie Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas, and TBS’ The Last OG starring Tracy Morgan. Previously, the Tannenbaum Company produced shows such as Two and a Half Men, The Odd Couple and Young & Hungry. The Tannenbaum Company is repped by CAA.