‘Wool’: Harriet Walter, Avi Nash & Chinaza Uche Join Apple’s Dystopian Drama As Series Regulars

EXCLUSIVE: Harriet Walter (Succession, Killing Eve), Avi Nash (The Walking Dead, Barry) and Chinaza Uche (Dickinson, Nigerian Prince) will round out the cast of Wool, Apple’s world-building drama series based on the New York Times bestselling trilogy of dystopian novels by Hugh Howey.

They’ll appear alongside previously announced cast members Rebecca Ferguson, Tim Robbins, Common, Rashida Jones and David Oyelowo.

Written by Graham Yost (Sneaky Pete, Justified) and directed by Academy Award nominee Morten Tyldum (Defending Jacob, The Imitation Game), Wool is a set in a ruined and toxic future where a community exists in a giant silo underground, hundreds of stories deep. There, men and women live in a society full of regulations they believe are meant to protect them.

Walter will play Martha Walker, a veteran engineer who works in Mechanical, with Nash as Lukas Kyle, an IT worker who rises to prominence after meeting independent and hardworking engineer Juliette (Ferguson). Uche is set for the role of Paul Billings, part of the team in the Judicial department who works alongside the Silo’s Head of Judicial Security, Sims (Common).

As previously announced, Robbins will be playing Bernard, who serves as head of IT for the Silo, with Oyelowo playing its sheriff, Holston, and Jones portraying HoIston’s IT worker wife, Allison.

Wool is being produced by AMC studios. Yost, Tyldum and Ferguson are exec producing the series with Nina Jack, Fred Golan, Remi Aubuchon and Ingrid Escajeda.

Walter is an Emmy-nominated actress who can be seen in HBO’s Succession, Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso, and Ridley Scott’s historical feature The Last Duel. She also has appeared on the film side in Herself, Rocketman, The Sense of an Ending, Denial, Man Up, The Young Victoria, Atonement, Babel, Sense and Sensibility and others. The actress also has featured in such series as Killing Eve, Belgravia, The Spanish Princess, Black Sails, Call the Midwife, The Crown and Downton Abbey, among others.

Nash has appeared in TV series including The Walking Dead and Silicon Valley, also finding roles on the film side in Ryan Daniel Dobson’s Hosea; Vikram Gandhi’s Netflix pic Barry, about a young Barack Obama; Lisa Addario and Joe Syracuse’s Amateur Night; and Isabel Coixet’s Learning to Drive, toplined by Patricia Clarkson and Ben Kingsley.

Uche recently landed a role in Zach Braff’s MGM film A Good Person, joining an ensemble that includes Florence Pugh, Morgan Freeman, Zoe Lister-Jones, Molly Shannon and Celeste O’Connor. The actor perhaps is best known for his series-regular role as Henry opposite Hailee Steinfeld in the Apple TV+ comedy Dickinson. He also has appeared on the TV side in Fear the Walking Dead, Little America, The Blacklist and more, and on the big screen in Bradley Parker’s horror-thriller The Devil Below and Jonathan Demme’s musical dramedy Ricki and the Flash, among other titles.

Walter is represented by Hamilton Hodell and Tapestry London in the UK. Nash is repped by Mosaic and United Agents (UK). Uche is with Artists & Representatives, Authentic Talent and Literary Management and Peikoff/Mahan.