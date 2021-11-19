Wondery Hires Audible’s Jessica Radburn As Head Of International Podcast Content

EXCLUSIVE: Wondery is going global.

The company behind podcasts such as Dr. Death and The Shrink Next Door has hired Audible’s Jessica Radburn as Head of International Podcast Content, where she will lead the creative endeavors of international original production for Wondery and Amazon Music.

Radburn was previously Senior Director of Global Content Programming at Audible, which is also owned by Jeff Bezos’ firm.

Based in Berlin, she will work closely with Wondery’s Chief Content Officer Marshall Lewy and will build on series such as Dr. Death, which has been translated into 11 languages, Bunga Bunga about Italy’s Silvio Berlusconi, and British Scandal hosted by Alice Levine and Matt Forde.

During her five-year tenure at Audible, she oversaw its multi-language global audio original program across content strategy, development, local language production and distribution, including Audible’s original to date, Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman 2020, which was released in six languages.

Prior to that role, she was Director of Original Content for Audible US, where she negotiated deals with the likes of DC Comics and Fox Entertainment Group.

Before joining Audible, she was Audible’s Head of Content, Australia and New Zealand and Business Affairs Manager and Lawyer for Australian public broadcaster ABC.

“Jess’s unique background and expertise in global spoken word content is the perfect fit to help us continue to build our international team and find global success with our original podcast content,” said Lewy.

“Wondery is leading the immersive storytelling world and constantly breaking the barriers within the podcast space. I am thrilled to join this group of talented creators and to help uncover local stories around the world,” added Radburn.