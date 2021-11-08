‘Wonder Family’: WME Independent Launches Sales For Song Yang Action Comedy

WME Independent has launched sales on FunAge Pictures’ Wonder Family, a Chinese action comedy currently in post-production, which is looking for international distribution.

The film from director Song Yang centers on Zheng Qian, a successful financial app developer, who returns home to attend his grandfather’s funeral. Suddenly, a meteorite crashes into the basement of the Zhengs’ house, unleashing a strange purple fog. The fog brings his grandfather back to life eternally and gives superpowers to everyone in this chaotic family but Zheng Qian. Meanwhile, corrupt mayor Chickikov has dark plans for Qian and his financial app. Qian must team up with his super-powered family along with a female agent from the Far East Investigation Department to save himself and his city.

Song wrote the script for Wonder Family with Dong Wenteng and Bi Kang.

Liu Hongtao produced the film, which stars Ai Lun, Shen Teng, Tao Hui, Zhang Qi, Han Yanbo and Polina.

FunAge is handling sales for China, with WME Independent overseeing sales in other international territories.