‘Women Is Losers’ Star Lorenza Izzo Signs With M88

EXCLUSIVE: Actress and producer Lorenza Izzo (Hacks, Women Is Losers) has signed with M88 and its sister company Uncmmn for representation.

The Chilean performer will next be seen in Greg Mottola’s Miramax comedy, Confess, Fletch, opposite Jon Hamm. She can currently be seen in HBO Max’s Emmy-winning comedy series Hacks, and in Lissette Feliciano’s award-winning film Women Is Losers, which was released by HBO Max after premiering in competition at SXSW. Izzo also produced the latter title, in which she stars opposite Shang-Chi‘s Simu Liu.

The actress has previously appeared on the film side in Quentin Tarantino’s Oscar winner Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood; Universal and Amblin’s The House with a Clock in Its Walls, opposite Jack Black and Cate Blanchett; and writer-director Dan Fogelman’s multigenerational Amazon drama, Life Itself, opposite Oscar Isaac and Olivia Wilde. She also starred opposite Keanu Reeves and Ana de Armas in the Lionsgate psychological thriller Knock Knock, from director Eli Roth.

Izzo also recently starred on the TV side in John Logan’s Penny Dreadful spin-off, City of Angels. Additional TV credits include AMC’s Feed the Beast, in which she starred alongside David Schwimmer and Jim Sturgess, the Gaumont/Netflix series Hemlock Grove, Hulu’s Dimension 404 and the fourth and final season of Hulu’s Casual.

Izzo is well known in Chile for starring in a pair of comedies from director Nicolas Lopez: Que Pena Tu Boda (F**k My Wedding) and Que Pena Tu Familia (F**k My Family). She continues to be represented by ICM and Viewpoint.

Former WME Partner Phillip Sun and Macro Founder & CEO Charles D. King launched M88 in 2020, with an eye toward supporting the work of the next generation of artists and cultural leaders. Sun leads the firm with Partners Oronde Garrett and Gaby Mena.

Founded in 2019 by Stephanie Piza and joined this year by Partner Rana Zand, Uncmmn looks to amplify the voices of diverse creators rooted in new media. The full-service talent management and entertainment strategy firm sits under the umbrella of Charles D. King’s Macro Media.