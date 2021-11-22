WME Signs Victor “VicBlends” Fontanez

EXCLUSIVE: WME has signed Victor Fontanez aka VicBlends in all areas. The agency will build his business across non-scripted TV, podcasting, speaking, brand partnerships, licensing and beyond.

Fontanez is a 22-year-old barber and entrepreneur who has grown his side hustle from cutting hair in his mom’s garage to becoming a renowned celebrity barbers and business mogul.

In under a year, he has amassed more than 9M followers and over 100M likes on TikTok. He also has a significant following on Instagram with 1.2M followers and YouTube with 555K subscribers.

Fontanez recently got off tour with Lil Baby, and his client list includes NLE Choppa, Nelly, Trae Young and Polo G. He is a barber by trade, but changing lives is his mission. On social media he shares inspiring videos of him giving out free haircuts to unassuming strangers. During these cuts, he engages in deep conversations from home life to personal dreams to sports to relationship advice. Giving back to his community and leaving a legacy are two major goals for Fontanez, which prompted him to launch Vic Blends Academy.

His barber school, The Vic Blends Academy, is an online curriculum for the next generation of barbers. Also he recently announced the launch of the first licensed barber schools in California prison history. This program, created with producer and social justice advocate Scott Budnick, will give prisoners the opportunity to obtain their barber’s license while incarcerated with hopes of setting them up for success upon release.

Fontanez previously was represented by A3 Artists Agency.