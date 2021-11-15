Eugene Lee Yang Signs With WME

EXCLUSIVE: WME has signed actor, director, writer, performer, and producer Eugene Lee Yang.

In early 2018, he and the comedy quartet, The Try Guys, launched their own independent production company, amassing millions of followers with projects such as a bestselling book, an international live tour, and an upcoming Food Network series. On the film side, Yang’s original screenplay, A-, which he will also direct, is set up with Killer Films.

Yang has projects in the works across film and television – both in front of and behind the camera – in addition to working in books, animation, and even a graphic novel he is currently writing for Vault. On the film front, he will lead in one of the first LGBTQ animated features with Annapurna set to come out in 2022.

On the literary side, he is set to go out to market this month with an LGBTQ fantasy novel that he recently authored.

Yang is also an activist who is passionate about LGBTQ issues, racial tolerance and recently received the Visibility Award from the Human Rights Campaign. Last year, Yang released his full-length documentary We Need To Talk About Anti-Asian Hate, which raised over $600K to GoFundMe’s Stop Asian Hate campaign.

He continues to be represented by Aaron Brown at Avalon and attorney Melissa Fox at Hansen Jacobson.