WME Promotes Sheri Linzell To Head Of Scripted TV Business Affairs

Sheri Linzell, who has worked on deals for the likes of Forest Whitaker, Steven Spielberg and Ridley Scott, has been promoted at WME.

The business affairs executive becomes Head of Scripted Television Business Affairs at the talent agency.

She will provide strategic guidance on structuring and negotiating television and streaming deals on behalf of the agency’s clients, including the negotiation of licensing arrangements, talent deals and IP exploitation.

She has been with the agency for six years, joining in 2015 from O’Melveny & Myers, where she was a member of the firm’s Entertainment, Sports and Media Group.

“Sheri Linzell is an excellent executive in every sense – she’s personable, deeply thoughtful and a true teammate who commands the respect of her colleagues, our agent population, and buyer-side counterparts alike,” said Dan Limerick, COO, WME.

“Sheri’s understanding of the television business has been a vital asset for our clients, and she has played a deft hand in navigating the streaming landscape, with a laser-focused eye on how new business models can enhance our clients’ businesses,” added Paul Haas, Partner and Co-head of Literary Content Division, WME.