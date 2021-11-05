Wisconsin Democrats Tap Comics For 2022 Midterm Fundraiser

EXCLUSIVE: Wisconsin Democrats popularized a trend in political fundraising in the midst of the pandemic in 2020 — cast reunions of The Princess Bride, Veep and Parks And Rec, raising millions in small-dollar contributions.

The party is turning to celebrities again for another event in the build up to the 2022 midterms, with plans for a Nov. 14 fundraiser called Laughing to Save Democracy.

So far confirmed for the online event, to start at 5:30 PM PT, are Seth MacFarlane, Jon Lovett, Cary Elwes, Bradley Whitford, Trae Crowder, Roy Wood Jr., Alonzo Bodden, the Sklar Brothers, Jackie Kashian, H. Jon Benjamin and Ben Gleib.

The party has not set a donation amount, as any level will gain access to the event. For an additional cost, participants will be able to get access to a live virtual audience that the comics will be able to hear.

The party is raising money to try to defeat Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI), in anticipation that he will run for a third term. The party also is working to re-elect Governor Tony Evers.

The party said that the virtual fundraising model raised more than $7 million during the last cycle, starting with the Princess Bride event, which raised $4 million and drew 100,000 donors. Other campaigns followed with their own cast reunions and celebrity gatherings to raise small dollar donations.

Ben Wikler, chair of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, said, that the events “ supercharged Wisconsin Dems’ work to defeat Trump in 2020, and are now a key part of the Democratic toolkit in the Badger State and nationwide.”

Whitford predicted that Wisconsin “will once again be the center of the political universe come next November.”

“We needed to start our work yesterday to ensure we defeat Ron Johnson and deliver Democratic victories up and down the ticket — our democracy is literally at stake,” he said in a statement.