‘Willow’: Dempsey Bryk Joins Cast Of Disney+ Series

Dempsey Bryk (The Birch) has been added to the cast of Willow, Disney+ and Lucasfilm’s upcoming TV series follow-up to the 1988 fantasy movie. Bryk’s casting was revealed Friday as part of Disney+ Day, the second anniversary of the streaming platform. You can see the casting announcement below.

The film’s star Warwick Davis reprises his title role in the series, which is slated to premiere in 2022 on Disney+. Bryk joins fellow new lead cast members Ellie Bamber, Ruby Cruz, Erin Kellyman, Tony Revolori and Amer Chadha-Patel. Davis introduced Bamber, Cruz, Kellyman, Revolori and Chadha-Patel in a video from the set. (You can watch it below).

The new incarnation of Willow comes from Jonathan Kasdan, who wrote the pilot and serves as co-showrunner alongside Wendy Mericle; the original film’s director Ron Howard and writer Bob Dolman; as well as Lucasfilm, which produced the movie. Jonathan Entwistle is directing.

The Willow movie, written by Dolman from a story by George Lucas, starred Davis as a reluctant farmer who leads a ragtag crew on a quest to protect a special baby from a tyrannical queen who vows to destroy her. The series takes place years after the events of the film. It introduces all-new characters to the enchanted realm of fairy queens and two-headed Eborsisk monsters, and welcomes back its hero Willow Ufgood (Davis).

Executive producing the series are Kasdan, Mericle, Howard and Lucasfilm’s Kathleen Kennedy and Michelle Rejwan. Dolman is a consulting producer. Roopesh Parekh and Hannah Friedman are co-executive producers; Julia Cooperman is a producer.

Bryk is known for his role as Thurston Polk in the Facebook Watch series The Birch. His other series credits include Heartland, Mary Kills People, V-Wars and most recently Coroner.