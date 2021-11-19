Will Gluck & Richard Schwartz’s Olive Bridge Entertainment Promotes Madison Jones & Jacqueline Monetta

EXCLUSIVE: Film, television and media production company Olive Bridge Entertainment, which is led by filmmaker Will Gluck and producer Richard Schwartz, today announced the promotions of Madison Jones and Jacqueline Monetta.

Jones has been elevated to Director of Development in the company’s TV division. Upcoming projects she’ll be working on include the Hulu series Woke, the upcoming eOne series Hollywood Con Queen, along with several other projects in development at Peacock, Netflix, Disney+ and ABC. She previously worked on Netflix’s Chicago Party Aunt and the Disney+ documentary mini-series Among The Stars. She’s a four-year vet of Olive Bridge.

Monetta has been promoted to Creative Executive in Olive Bridge’s Film department, and will oversee projects such as Much Ado and End of the World for Columbia, Blackfriars for eOne, and other features currently in development at Searchlight, Disney and Netflix. Previously, she worked on Gluck’s sequel Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway. She joined Olive Bridge in 2019. Monetta and Jones begain their careers at UTA.

“Madison and Jacqueline have introduced me to all things cool, interesting, and relevant and have saved me many times by informing me what I thought was cool, interesting, and relevant, was very much not. I’m looking forward to the day when they give a quote about promoting someone and realize how soul-crushingly fleeting life is,” said Gluck in a statement.

Olive Bridge has first-look deals with Sony Pictures Entertainment and eOne. The company has several projects currently in development for Columbia, including Lost & Found, a road trip romantic comedy written by Meredith Dawson; the Blacklist-topping Move On, a sci-fi romance by Ken Kobayashi in addition to projects with writers Chris Bremner, Patrick Burleigh, David Callaham, and Keith Bunin. The company also recently produced Sneakerheads for Netflix and Encore for Disney+.