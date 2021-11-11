Will Arnett Signs With CAA

EXCLUSIVE: Will Arnett has signed with CAA for representation in all areas.

The seven-time Emmy nominee and three-time SAG Award-nominated actor, writer, director and producer is maybe best known for his roles as Gob Bluth in Fox’s Arrested Development and as the voice of Bojack Horseman, everybody’s favorite depressed horse, in the Netflix series of the same name.

His Electric Avenue production company remains under a longtime Sony Pictures TV deal for cable/streaming and recently signed a new Fox broadcast-only deal for animation, live action scripted and unscripted television.

Arnett’s body of work also includes Flaked, A Series Of Unfortunate Events and The Increasingly Poor Decisions of Todd Margaret. He was the voice of Batman for The Lego Movie and The Lego Batman Movie, and for 23 years, the voice of General Motors. Arnett can currently be seen as Doug in a guest/recurring role on The Morning Show.

His podcast Smartless, which he co-hosts with Jason Bateman and Sean Hayes, ranks as one of the most listened-to podcasts in the country for the last year. It is described as “a podcast that connects and unites people from all walks of life to learn about shared experiences through thoughtful dialogue and organic hilarity.” In each episode, one of the hosts reveals a mystery guest to the other two.

Discovery+ recently ordered two, 75-minute documentary-style specials following Arnett, Bateman and Hayes during the 2022 North American tour for the podcast, which also is repped by CAA.

Arnett continues to be repped by manager Peter Principato at Artists First and attorneys Robert Offer, Shelby Weiser, and Jonathan Sauer at Sloane, Offer, Weber and Dern.