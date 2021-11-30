‘White Men Can’t Jump’ Remake At 20th Century Sets Calmatic As Director

EXCLUSIVE: Calmatic, who most recently wrapped production directing the House Party reboot for New Line, has been tapped to direct a reboot of White Men Can’t Jump for 20th Century. Kenya Barris and Doug Hall co-wrote the script, with Barris also producing. Blake Griffin, Ryan Kalil and Noah Weinstein are executive producing through their Mortal Media banner. E. Brian Dobbins will also exec produce.

White Men Can’t Jump, the classic 1992 sports comedy that helped launch Woody Harrelson’s movie career as Cheers was winding down and made Wesley Snipes an even bigger star then he already was, follows two street basketball hustlers who at first try to hustle each other, then team up for a bigger score. How this story line will be updated is unknown, but is expected to follow the same idea as the original.

Calmatic cut his teeth as a rising star in the music video world, working with artists including Pharrell, Zayn and Khalid over the past decade. His work on Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” would put him on the radar of studio execs and production companies across town including LeBron James and Maverick Carter’s SpringHill Entertainment, who would eventually tap him to direct their remake of another ’90s comedy classic, House Party.

He is repped by LBI Entertainment, WME and attorney Ryan Goodell