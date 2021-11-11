Ethan Josh Lee Joins Wes Anderson’s ‘Asteroid City’

EXCLUSIVE: Ethan Josh Lee (Kajillionaire, Mr. Robinson) is the latest confirmed addition to the cast of Wes Anderson’s upcoming film Asteroid City, which has wrapped production in Spain.

For now, the film’s plot is being kept under wraps. Lee joins a cast that includes Tom Hanks, Margot Robbie, Scarlett Johansson, Tilda Swinton, Sophia Lillis, Adrien Brody, Maya Hawke, Fisher Stevens, Bill Murray, Bryan Cranston, Jeffrey Wright, Jeff Goldblum, Liev Schreiber, Rupert Friend, Hope Davis, Jason Schwartzman, Matt Dillon, Tony Revolori and Jake Ryan, as previously announced.

Anderson is producing with Jeremy Dawson and Steven Rales. While the seven-time Oscar nominee has distributed his last three films through Searchlight Pictures, Asteroid City has not been set up with a studio.

Lee has previously appeared on the film side in Adam Mason’s pandemic-themed sci-fi thriller Songbird, Miranda July’s oddball drama Kajillionaire and Alistair Legrand’s genre-bender, The Diabolical. His TV credits include The Mick, K.C. Undercover, The Middle, The Real O’Neals, Mr. Robinson, Desperate Housewives, Glee, Sons of Tucson and Southland.

The actor is represented by A3 Artists Agency, McKeon/Myones Entertainment and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman.