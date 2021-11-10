Wendy Williams Updates Her Health Status: “I’m Making Progress”

Wendy Williams has shared an update on her health status, saying she is “making progress” amid her absence as host of The Wendy Williams Show.

“HOW YOU DOIN’? I MISS YOU ALL!” Williams began her post on The Wendy Williams Show‘s Instagram account. “As everyone knows, my health has been a hot topic. I’m making progress but it’s just one of those things that’s taking longer than we expected. I’m a woman of a certain age, and I know enough to listen to my doctors and will return to my purple chair as soon as we all agree I’m ready.”

“I want to thank all of my staff and our guest hosts for stepping up and stepping in while I can’t be there.” Guest hosts who have filled in so far include Sherri Shepherd, Whitney Cummings, and Michael Rappaport, who is stepping in this week. “I also want to thank Debmar-Mercury and our stations for being so understanding and supportive while I work my way back,” she wrote.

“Most of all, I want to thank my fans. I have heard your prayers and comments and feel all the love!” Williams wrote. “You are everything to me. I love spending my mornings with you all and I’m doing everything I can to get back to work, but right now Wendy has to focus on Wendy. I love you for watching.”

The show’s Season 13 premiere was delayed after Williams tested positive for Covid-19. The show returned on October 18, with guest hosts filling in. Her return has been further delayed as she recovers from complications of Graves’ disease, according to the show. Upcoming guest hosts include Bill Bellamy, Jerry Springer, and Steve Wilkos

See her post in full below.