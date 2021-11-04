WBTV Writers’ Workshop Names Nine 2021-22 Participants

EXCLUSIVE: The Warner Bros. Writers’ Workshop has selected nine up-and-coming writers from more than 2,500 applicants for the 2021–22 edition of the annual training program.
The new writers, announced today by Warner Bros. Television Group, will participate in the program running now through March 2022. In its more than 40 years, the Workshop has been considered a premier industry training program, introducing participants to the studio’s writers, producers, and executives with the goal of securing staff writing positions on WBTV–produced series.
According to WBTG, nearly 100% of Workshop participants in the past decade have earned staff positions. The six-month Workshop consists of three components including lectures, a simulated writers’ room and staffing, the latter involving the introduction of program graduates to WBTV series showrunners.
The following writers announced for the class of 2022 are:
- Nate Burke & Sam Rubinek, who have been collaborating on screenwriting and filmmaking since their undergraduate years at Brown University. Currently, Nate is the script coordinator for NBC’s The Blacklist, and Sam is the script coordinator & showrunner’s assistant for Amazon’s Daisy Jones & The Six;
- Benedict Chiu, a Bay Area native who started writing and directing short films at USC and graduated with a joint degree in Business Administration and Cinematic Arts. He has worked at Amazon, NBCUniversal, APA, and Scott Free, and he is currently in post-production on his coming-of-age comedy short film S.Q.A.G. (Short Quiet Asian Girl);
- Nikita DeMare, who studied cinema and television at Elon University and since has worked various support jobs both in and out of TV;
- Ashlei Hardenburg-Cartagena, who has been honored in various competitions including Final Draft’s Big Break and the Outfest Screenwriting Lab. She is a recipient of the RoadMap Writers Diversity Initiative and was a finalist for Impact x Skydance. Ashlei is a graduate of Vassar College and is repped by First Story Entertainment.
- Cheech Manohar, a comedy writer and actor best known for originating the role of Kevin Gnapoor, the rapping mathlete, in the Broadway company of Mean Girls. He also appeared as Sanjay on the HBO show Mrs. Fletcher and can next be seen in the Paramount+ film Jerry and Marge Go Large. A Syracuse drama alum, he is represented by A3 Artists Agency;
- Alyson Weaver Nicholas, currently scripting a pilot for Wattpad Studios and previously head writer/executive producer for the second and third seasons of the Snapchat series Two Sides. Her feature screenplay The Mars Generation earned her the Alfred P. Sloan Award for Screenwriting and is in development with Intrinsic Value Films. She holds an MFA in Writing for Screen & Television from USC and is repped by First Story Entertainment;
- Oriana Schwindt has written about TV for Entertainment Weekly, TV Guide, Variety and Vox. She co-hosts a monthly podcast on all things Tolkien, By-the-Bywater;
- Nic Chatree Sridej, a former showrunner’s assistant on American Gods and Avatar: The Last Airbender, and a 2020 CAPE New Writers Fellow. He is managed by First Friday Entertainment.
Must Read Stories
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.