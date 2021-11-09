Wavelength Inks With ICM Partners For Global Representation

EXCLUSIVE: Wavelength, the Emmy-winning film studio behind titles including Won’t You Be My Neighbor? and Farewell Amor, has signed an exclusive agreement with ICM Partners for global representation.

ICM will now represent all of the projects owned by Wavelength across the mediums of scripted and non-scripted television, documentary TV, motion pictures and digital programming. It will also act as a sales agent for the company’s motion picture projects, advising on their creation, development, financing and production, as well as other means of exploiting them, while assisting in bringing together negotiations and additional key elements.

“Wavelength has always been dedicated to honest storytelling and driving innovation,” said the studio’s President and Executive Producer, Joe Plummer. “Partnering with a renowned global agency like ICM will open new doors for us and take our projects to the next level. We couldn’t have chosen a better agency to represent our studio.”

“Wavelength has an impressive track record of creating compelling content,” added ICM Partners in a statement. “We look forward to partnering with them to build their audience around the world.”

The award-winning studio helmed by Plummer and Founder, CEO and Executive Producer, Jenifer Westphal, looks to support stories that highlight little-known or under-recognized communities, and to cultivate diverse talent. It has produced more than 60 films since its founding in 2015. Recent projects from Wavelength include Sundance Special Jury Award winners CUSP and Softie, Tribeca Best Documentary Feature winner Socks on Fire, and Emmy winners Feels Good Man and Athlete A, the latter of which is available for streaming via Netflix.

Next month, Wavelength will bring CUSP, justice reform feature Krimes, and Dan Crane and Katie Taber’s Let Me Be Me to the DOC NYC festival, with the latter making its world premiere.