WarnerMedia France Appoints Stéphane Quéneudec As Theatrical Production Head

WarnerMedia France has appointed Stéphane Quéneudec as Head of Local Theatrical Production.

Quéneudec, who has been at the company since 2007, takes on responsibility for managing and developing the company’s local film production, for release both in cinemas and on HBO Max.

He will be reporting to Pierre Branco, Country Manager France, Benelux & MENAT and will join the WarnerMedia France board.

Previously, Quéneudec held the role of Vice President for TV and SVOD Sales and has experience in managing content for Warner Bros. and before that for Studiocanal. He will work closely with Olivier Snanoudj (Senior Vice President Theatrical Distribution) and Grégory Schuber (Senior Vice President Marketing, Data & Innovation) and their respective teams.

“WarnerMedia and French cinema share a long history together and I’m excited to develop this next chapter. Our ambition is to increase the number of French films that we are producing, and we look forward to continuing to work with the best creative talent in the business,” said Quéneudec.

Joining Quéneudec’s development team comprises Jordi Coleno as Senior Manager Local Production and Josselin Grandsire as Senior Local Production Analyst. A Development Director is currently being recruited.

Bruno Perez, Executive Director Local Production Marketing, will continue to be responsible for local film marketing. He will be joined by Julie Girardot, who will fulfil Senior Product & Strategy Manager responsibilities, after seven years working with the Warner Bros. film and home entertainment marketing team in the U.S.

The studio is set to release five local films in 2022, including Simone, Le Voyage Du Siècle in February.